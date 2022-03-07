Alexis Vega shakes Chivas with this action towards Atlas after the events in Querétaro

Chivas joins the condemnation of the events in Querétaro that shocked Mexico and the world



March 07, 2022 1:52 p.m.

After the acts of violence that took place on Saturday night on the ninth day of Mexican soccer, in which almost twenty people were injured and some died, there were several personalities, players and organizations that condemned what happened.

Chivas de Guadalajara striker Alexis Vega was no exception. The player showed his solidarity through a gesture he had with the fans of Los Rojinegros del Atlas, after what happened this Saturday at the “La Corregidora” Stadium, where Atlas fans were ambushed and injured by local fans.

Alexis published an image on his twitter account, in which half of the Chivas shield appears, and the other half of the Atlas shield, two weeks before the Guadalajara Classic is played.

Given what happened this weekend with the Atlas fans, above the two shields the legend “we are rivals, but not enemies” appears.

He also posted emojis in his publication with the colors red and white, red and black and another emoji, of two hands shaking in a greeting.

Alexis’s joins the demonstrations of players like Chicharito Hernández or Edson Álvarez. Also to that of the sports director of Chivas, Ricardo Peláez, who stated in his press conference this Saturday that it had been “a sad day for Mexico”, as well as fans who have shown their solidarity in different ways.