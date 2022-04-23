Alexis Vega to America? Chivas has already decided the future of the Mexican

A few months ago the rumor came out that Alexis Vega was wanted by America and for the Opening 2022 the movement may occur.

Alexis Vega will be the great protagonist of the summer market and his name will be linked to the America, who in the past already showed interest when the Flock wanted to sign Sebastián Córdova. At that time things did not prosper, but in a few months we could see the attacker with the blue-cream shirt and at zero cost.

This Friday it was announced that the Guadalajara board and the 24-year-old player have not been able to reach an agreement for the renewal and it is practically a fact that he will leave the club once his contract ends next December, unless some team opens the portfolio and buys him for Apertura 2022.

It is not a secret that for the azulcrema board, Alexis seems to be an interesting player, since he has managed to be the benchmark for Guadalajara in recent tournaments and is even a member of the Mexican National Team. Besides, his quality would certainly benefit the team, especially in an area where no one is guaranteed ownership.

Starting in June, Vega will start listening to offers, although at the moment the team that has the hand to take it away is Rayados de Monterrey, since Chivas intends to exchange players. From there come other interested parties such as Cruz Azul or PSV from the Netherlands.

Why didn’t Alexis Vega arrive at America in Clausura 2022?

When the interest of the Flock to acquire the services of Sebastián Córdova, the then coach of the Águilas, became known, Santiago Solari asked Vega in exchange, although the rojiblancos offered Uriel Antuna. As is known, the negotiation did not prosper, but perhaps in the coming weeks the negotiations will revive.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!