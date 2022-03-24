Alexis Vega, under the magnifying glass of a Spanish and a Dutch team against the United States

The Chivas striker will be watched by European clubs during Mexico’s commitments on the FIFA Date

MEXICO — Alexis Vegaattacker of the Mexican teamis under the magnifying glass of a Spanish team and other Dutchwhich will follow his performance during the last three dates of the Concacaf qualifiers, especially in the commitment against United Statessources informed ESPN.

The two European teams are keeping track of the striker from Chivas, although they have not made a formal offer to the team from Guadalajara or to the soccer player. The performance you have before the representatives of United StatesHonduras and El Salvador will help evaluate the youth squad from Toluca.

Alexis Vega is not considered in the starting eleven of Mexico against United Statesbut he has stood out as one of the most unbalanced footballers in the Tricolormaking a difference when he enters the exchange.

In his close circle they recognize that there have been approaches with the player, although not a formal proposal.

Alexis Vega is followed by a couple of European clubs. imago7

The attacker is, so far, without an agreement to renew with the rojiblanco team and is waiting for what the summer brings, as there is interest so that he can emigrate to the Old Continent.

It will be in the middle of the year when Guadalajara have one last chance to earn an income by alexis, since it will be from August that the footballer and his entourage can freely negotiate with another squad. In addition, the World Cup can become an important showcase for the striker, if he attends with the Mexican team.

Vega He has become the most prominent element of the Flock in the last year and at the national team he is also experiencing an important moment, as he was the hero of the Aztec team by scoring the winning goal against Jamaica at minute 82.

alexis Its goal is to reach Europe and in its favor it has the agency that manages it, Pitz, which has young people like Diego Lainez, Santiago Muñoz and Eugenio Pizzuto in the Old Continent.