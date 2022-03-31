Alexis Vega’s agent gives a new twist to the negotiations with Chivas

The attacker was part of the ticket that the Mexican National Team obtained to the Qatar World Cup, but his situation with the Flock is still up in the air.

Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Club Guadalajara revealed that the negotiations with Alexis Vega to renew his contract they are on the right track despite the fact that they have been extended for nine months, however there is a new version that puts a twist on this theme and that continues to play against the rojiblanco team.

The manager of the Chivas assured that both parties are willing to reach a good agreement, therefore he trusts that the Gru will continue in the institution, but put on the table that the interests “cheap and sporty” of the goalscorer must also coincide with the goals of the club.

In this sense, the Sniper in the Récord newspaper published that the situation is far from become a reality for Guadalajara, since they have not been able to convince Vega and the representative of best gunner, who has four goals in this Closing Tournament 2022, He has made a drastic decision.

Alexis Vega’s agent takes desperate measures

The intention that Alex López has, agent of the rojiblanco striker, is to meet with Amaury Vergara, owner of the Guadalajara team in order to reach an agreement, Well, everything indicates that he has not been able to understand himself neither with Pelaéz nor with the other intermediaries with whom they have been chatting for so long without a happy fate.

“What’s more, my red and white ear told me that the representative Alex López had already asked to speak directly with Amaury Vergara, because with his henchmen you just don’t understand. It will be necessary to see if the owner of the Flock agrees to negotiate with the promoter, since he is not used to it, but in the case of Vega he could bend his hands ”, it was part of what the mysterious character wrote.

