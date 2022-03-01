Alexis Vega’s suspension revealed after expulsion against Puebla

Midtime Editorial

The Disciplinary Commission announced the sanctions behind the Matchday 7 of the Closing 2022. Alexis Vega was punished two games for his expulsion in last Saturday’s game against Puebla.

The arbitration certificate from Fernando Hernandez Gomez reported that the Forward the Sacred Flock insulted him and so he showed him the red cardboard. This is how Michel Leaño will lose his player for this Double Date in which chiverío will be measured against Atlético San Luis in the middle of the week and receive Saints next Saturday. Notably Vega will be back for the National Classic against America which will be played on Saturday March 12.

OTHER SANCTIONS

Atlas also suffered from sanction of a player, Anderson Santamaria it was ssuspended a match for receiving a second yellow in the game against Xolos.

Ariel Hernandez from Queretaro as well will be lost one of the two parties of this Double Date by “be guilty of serious foul play” in the draw 1-1 vs Toluca.

Cougars It is another club affected with the expulsionsBecause in the Classic Capitalino against the azulcremas He saw two yellow cards and will not be able to be in the visit of the felines to Torreón this Wednesday.