Alexis Vega’s wish for Chivas’ rival in the Repechage to be defined

The Guadalajara striker knows that the team is mentally strong for what is to come and no rival intimidates him.

The string of victories has had a direct impact on the mood of the Chivas playersso the rojiblanco leader, Alexis Vega, is convinced that they must be able to defeat any rival if they want to be champions of Mexican soccer and warned that they will do a “good job.”

“Whoever. I’ve always said it, that the best play us, it would be nice. At the end of the day you are going to face them at some stage and we continue working, the rival that touches us and I am sure that we are going to do a good job in the Repechage and later in the Liguilla”, He assured in words for TUDN.

The footballer with the number ’10’ of Guadalajara highlighted the mentality that prevails in each element of the club, in addition to detailing the aspects that have been corrected in recent weeks with Ricardo Cadena and that have served for this awakening of the Flock in Closing 2022.

“I think that a version where each one of the institution has wanted to transcend. Throughout the tournament we have been playing well, but the results eluded us, but the team has found defensive solidity and forcefulness up front and that is how the games have to end.

“The whole group, we have an important squad. Players who have not had as many minutes come in and solve the matches and dThat’s what it’s all about, a very united family, we all work together and when it’s our turn, take advantage of opportunities “he concluded.

What’s next for Chivas?

Guadalajara has already confirmed its presence in the Repechage and with the victory over Necaxa will receive the game at the Akron Stadium; however, the rival still needs to be defined, since The 12 qualified for the next round have not yet been defined.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!