Alfa and Tecla at Radio Zeta: “Our collaboration continues after a crazy summer”

December 27, 2021, 5:59 pm

, adj. at 20:28

They are now an established and successful couple. Alfa and Tecla, after an incredible summer also thanks to participation in the Power Hits Summer 2021 with the summer hit “I love you ma”, they return with another wonderful single with the name “I make a mess”.

The lyrics and the sound are extremely young, full of meaning. It is a love story, where we can all find ourselves.

Alfa and Tecla talk to the microphones of Collettivo Zeta with Simone Palmieri and Diego Zappone

Hi guys how are you?

“We are fine, rested after Christmas. Happy with this new collaboration together. We are friends now and we understand each other a lot. After this summer, our partnership continues with a more intimate song. We have fun and in the meantime we make music together “.

How was the song “Faccio un casino” born?

“We had the base, the beat as always, and that’s where we started with the lyrics. It is a love story, which continues the story of Ti Amo Ma. The project we are following will end, at the moment, with a third song. I love you but I make a mess and then … you’ll have to follow us. Faccio un casino is an intimate and melancholy song that represents both of them “.

How do you work together?

“We always start with the beat, in the studio. Then we write with an image in our head. Three songs, with three lyrics that tell a love story that represents us. I make a mess according to us it is a love story gone wrong, but with the third piece that will come out perhaps the love situation could have a positive implication. ”

Do you think Live will start soon?

“In our opinion, not at the moment. We are waiting for the situation to unblock, but we see it as difficult. This summer is our hope, as is spring. The music must restart “





AT COLLETTIVO ZETA YOU PLAY “LET’S MAKE A CASINO” WITH ALFA AND TECLA

The time comes for game!

Let’s play together with Tecla and Alfa, and we all make a mess together! Do you know each other well?

QUESTION FOR ALFA:

TECLA HAS 2 ANIMALS IN HIS HOUSE, OR?

2DOGS, 2CATS, 2PAPPAGALLI

QUESTION FOR TECLA:

HOW OLD WAS ALPHA WHEN HE STARTED PLAYING THE GUITAR?

6 YEARS, 8 YEARS, 10 YEARS

QUESTION FOR ALFA:

ONE OF TECLA’S TWO DOGS HAS A NAME EQUAL TO A SUPERHERO, WHICH ONE?

HERCULES, HULK, SUPERMAN





QUESTION FOR TECLA:

BEFORE PUBLISHING SONGS, ALFA PUBLISHED CONTENT FROM?

COOK, FOOTBALL PLAYER, MAGICIAN

QUESTION FOR ALFA:

WHO IS TECLA’S FAVORITE SINGER?

RIHANNA, ARIANA GRANDE, PINK

QUESTION FOR TECLA:

AT A CERTAIN MOMENT OF HIS CAREER AS A SONG-WRITER, ALFA HAS WRITTEN AND DEDICATED A SONG TO?

CHIARA FERRAGNI, ARISA, JENNIFER ANISTON

QUESTIONS FROM THE FANS TO TECLA AND ALFA

A lot of people arrive at Collettivo Zeta questions to Tecla and Alfa from fans. We collect some of them through our official Instagram profile @radiozetaof. At one point we turn him a particularly significant one. He asks @Giulia: “Upcoming events together? “: “Soon, we are leaving ”

THE SONG OF YOUR LIFE

At the end of each interview, the guests in Collettivo Zeta choose a song that represents their life. The one of Alfa and Tecla is “Maybe because I love you” of the “Rich and Poor”

Because? “Raga, it’s a hit and from here we started to write Ti Amo Ma”

Thanks to Tecla and Alfa for being with us!