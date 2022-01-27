Alfa Romeno Tonale: front and interior in the teaser image

The countdown has begun for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, expected to have a world premiere on 8 February. The first appearance of the Biscione medium SUV dates back to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but the world has changed since then. Conceived by FCA and developed by Stellantis after the merger with the French PSA, Tonale marks Alfa Romeo’s debut in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. In the short video released by the house to underline the imminence of the debut, the features of the front can be glimpsed with the luminous signature adopted after the debut of Geneva as a concept. The LED optical groups with horseshoe-shaped light points have in fact replaced the ultra-thin ones of the prototype, alongside the iconic Trilobo Alfa that appears in the animation of the digital dashboard once the power button is pressed. The sequence of images in fact alternates the characteristics of the nose with those of the passenger compartment, largely digitized with the instrument panel protected by the double lid of the dashboard flanked by the infotainment monitor.