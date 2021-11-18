Alfa Romeo 147: a bit of history

CAR OF THE YEAR 2001 – Looking at it, it seems like yesterday. Yet exactly twenty years have passed since theAlfa Romeo 147, under the spotlight of the Geneva Motor Show, it won the Car of the Year award, the most authoritative and prestigious in the European automotive industry. Usually, the model that wins the highly coveted award does so with a substantial gap, sometimes beating the second classified by 100, 150, even 180 points. 2001, however, was an annus mirabilis for the automotive world. Contending for the trophy to the 147, just to name some of the fiercest competitors, were sacred monsters such as the Mercedes C-Class and Ford Mondeo, but also great innovators such as the Toyota Prius and Audi A2. There new compact of the Biscione, in the end, he got it on the sedan of the blue oval for just three lengths. A success of narrow measure that, in the light of the great depth of the opponents, well explains the real value of a car still able to excite and attract the attention of the general public.

> The design, by the Alfa Romeo style center led by Walter de Silva, has always been one of the strengths of the 147.

650,000 EXAMPLES, ENDLESS EMOTIONS – Together with his older sister 156 (also elected Car of the Year in 1998), theAlfa Romeo 147 it is undoubtedly the Alfa Plus famous and appreciated of the last twenty years. You want for the design, an intoxicating blend of a light and sleek line and a skilful handful of ideas that recall the great beauty of the Alphas of the past, or for the driving dynamics, simply extraordinary for a medium-sized car with front-wheel drive, in ten years of honorable careerAlfa Romeo 147 collected a good success. Being a car connected to the emotional sphere, rather than to its real status as an industrial product, describing its impact on motorists who have driven it at least once through the production numbers would sound reductive. Perhaps more than 650,000 units sold are enough to define it as a bestseller and on the other hand, if so many have chosen it in years in which an adversary based on driving pleasure such as the BMW 1 Series and the Golf continued to dominate. in the compact sector, there must be a reason.

> The interior was very similar to that of the 156, here with the optional satellite navigator.

AN EXCEPTIONAL BASE – For the record, and for the uninitiated, theAlfa Romeo 147 it is not the best-selling Alfa ever: the Alfasud and the 33, almost two million units in two, have both done better, but you know, the numbers alone cannot explain the true essence of an Alfa Romeo. Speaking of the essence of Alfa Romeo, it must be said that the design path that led the 147 to become a point of reference for handling and road holding (not only) in its category, it was, at least at the beginning, studded with difficulties. In reality, the problems for the designers stemmed from a single, enormous basic flaw, namely that the first platform on which the designers had found themselves working was not at all suitable for setting up a car that had to be beautiful and safe. to drive. It was the then CEO of the Fiat Group, Paolo Cantarella, who resolved the issue by taking the bull by the horns: in a meeting that is history, but retains the flavor of the legend, to his followers, with a gesture of the hand that mimicked the operations to accomplish, he said to take a 156, cut it in half and shorten it at the back.

> The sports version GTA, with the 3.2 V6 engine.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL TO RIDE – That was a decisive stage in the genesis ofAlfa Romeo 147, which to the delight of those who would drive it (and to the enormous relief of those who had to tune it) would have the best front-wheel drive sedan around as a solid foundation. Some impasse, however, emerged just the same. In the rear area, for example, compared to the 156, the attachment points of the suspension to the body changed, and obtaining the desired stiffness took more than a few hours of sleep from the Alfa technicians, who, however, could count on being tested by now. high wishbones forecarriage, a real treat for a large production car. In the end, also thanks to a team of very valid test drivers (at the time the cars were refined more by grinding hundreds of thousands of kilometers than by computer simulations), the Alfa Romeo 147 was born as we know and remember it today, to more twenty years after its debut: certainly not the best built compact nor the most comfortable and spacious, but without a shadow of a doubt the most exciting, when the curves begin and you press down on the accelerator pedal.

> The 147 underwent restyling in 2004: the changes concerned mainly the front.

THE HISTORY IN IMAGES – To tell you about it also in pictures, below we have selected some of the most beautiful photographs of the time. Dell ‘Alfa Romeo 147 you will find portrayed the main versions of the first and second series. The Twin Sparks with 1.6 and 2-liter petrol engines, to begin with, and the 1.9 JTD diesel engines, equipped with the Common Rail system (another Italian and Alfista point of pride: invented by the Bari physicist Mario Ricco, debuted in 1997 on 156). Then, of course, the electrifying GTA: how can we forget the last Alfa equipped with the glorious 250 bhp 3.2 V6, a direct descendant of the legendary “Busso” of the 70s? The roundup ends with the 150 bhp Q2 turbodiesel, maximum expression, with the Torsen-type self-locking differential at the front, of that driving pleasure that has made enthusiasts fall in love and never ceases to satisfy.