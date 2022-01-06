Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI: the “beast” of the Dtm in Jägermeister livery goes up for auction, details

The Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI which participated in the DTM and ITCC championships in the 1995 and 1996 seasons will be beaten by RM Sotheby’s, in Paris, on February 2, 2022. The car, which is fitted with a 2.5-liter V6 combined with rear-wheel drive, it was led by the German Michael Bartels. The price? It starts from 200 thousand euros …

An example of Alfa Romeo 155 prepared for the Dtm championship – Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters – will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on February 2, 2022, and the sale price could break records. After all, an Alfa 155 V6 TI with certified appearances in the mid-nineties in the series reserved for touring cars, where the Alfa Romeo manufacturer achieved memorable successes against German competition, is a particularly attractive example. Not just for collectors from the Bel Paese.

ALFA ROMEO 155 V6 TI DTM: HOW IT’S MADE – A golden age for the Milanese house that saw the technicians of the official Alfa Romeo racing team give shape to the 155 (presented in 1992) which challenged the various Mercedes-Benz 190E and C-Class, BMW 3 Series on its own “terrain”. and Opel Calibra, not infrequently having the upper hand, as had happened in the 1993 season, the one that culminated with the victory of the Dtm championship signed by Alessandro Nannini and Nicola Larini: the latter also obtained the drivers’ title. Under the dress”? The Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI mounts the 2.5-liter V-six cylinder capable of delivering 420 horsepower at 12,000 rpm and is equipped with all-wheel drive.

ALFA ROMEO 155 V6 TI: THE HISTORY – The Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI in Jägermeister livery which will be auctioned in Paris at the beginning of February 2022 took part in the Dtm and Itc championships – International Touring Car Championship in 1995 and 1996. In the first season, with the German ex Formula 1 Michael Bartels at the wheel, he won both rounds of the Dtm in Germany at Diepholz. In the history of Alfa Romeo racing, this model represents a milestone for two main reasons: the 155 model, in fact, was the last “baked” by the technicians of the Alfa Romeo racing team, as well as the last official Alfa Romeo to triumph in a championship. internationally. In addition to the Dtm, the victories in the British Touring Car Championship: here the last high was that of Gabriele Tarquini who won the title in 1994.

THE DETAILS OF THE CAR – The Alfa that will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s on February 2, 2022, chassis number 005, built by Alfa Corse, was then delivered to the Milanese Euroteam team for the 1995 season of the DTM and ITC. In 1995 Bartels closed in 10th place a not exciting year in the Dtm, with the best result in the aforementioned round of Diepholz, in which he scored a double. In 1996 the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI was entrusted to the JAS Motorsport team, another Milanese team: Michael Bartels finished the season in 21st place (combined Dtm / Itc classification), with few “acute”: the best result was 4th place in Helsinki.

ALFA ROMEO 155: THE AUCTION – After his sporting career, the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI object of the auction changed hands on several occasions, ending up in the availability of the current owner in 2017. The careful restoration of the racing car involved the chassis, completely redone by the specialist Fabrizio Pandolfi; refurbishment work also involved the engine, gearbox and suspension (Lindlmaier Motortechnik and Scuderia GT worked on them). The total cost of the interventions aimed at restoring luster to the car amounted to 170 thousand euros. In Paris, the starting price will be 200,000 euros. What will the auction price be? Difficult to predict, but some precedents can help contextualize the value of this car. Suffice it to say that an Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI in Martini livery, driven by Larini, in the spring of 2021 was sold for just under 800,000 euros.

