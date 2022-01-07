Alfa Romeo 164, restomod with carbon fiber kit – Mondo Auto

The latest car developed independently by the Arese technicians, while sharing the platform with the Lancia Thema, theAlfa Romeo 164 represents a sedan full of charm for fans of the Biscione. Born on the Tipo 4 platform, the sedan of the Milanese car manufacturer was the daughter of Pininfarina’s pencil and was produced in Arese from 1987 to 1997 in 268,757 units before giving way to the 166. A car that is closely linked to the history of Alfa and which was the protagonist of a restomod really interesting presented for the first time at Expo Tuning Turin 2020 where it immediately amazed those present and critics, winning the prize as the best car of the Show.

This special Alfa Romeo 164 made by BTS Creativity as a demonstration vehicle uses boasts a body covered in carbon fiber that reproduces the Quadrifoglio Verde outfitting, with a two-tone livery embellished with the Rosso Competizione hue. It features special custom-made 18 ”forged alloy wheels with a five-hole design inspired by that of the 156 GTA. The aggressive look is also accentuated by the burnished headlights, with yellow fog lights and others carbon fiber accents that decorate the Alfa Romeo shield. There are also several changes inside the passenger compartment, where we find sports seats upholstered in saddle leather and Alcantara, elements that seem to recall the seats seen on some Ferraris. The same finishes also embellish the instrument panel, part of the center console and the door panels. The steering wheel, on the other hand, was made of wood.

Under the hood there is no 3.0 ma Busso V6 engine the 2.0 V6 12-valve turbo petrol unit which was capable of delivering 205 hp with overboost and 301 Nm, with the performance that spoke of a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 237 km / h. All combined with the 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. BTS Creativity’s work led to the replacement of the stock electronically controlled suspension with a customizable low suspension kit. A real gem are the Quadrifoglio brakes with large ventilated discs and red-painted Brembo calipers that bear the Alfa Romeo lettering as a dowry. A little gem with an unknown price but with great charm.