Alfa Romeo, 2022 will be full of news – Auto World

Although no good news has come from the market in 2021, Alfa Romeo judges its year just ended “extraordinary both in quantitative and qualitative terms, with a growing trend on all the main indicators “. The Alfa car manufacturer first of all enhanced the performance of the SUV Stelvio, which in its reference segment confirmed its leadership for the third consecutive year. The feedback for Giulia, the first ever among the non-hybrid sedans in the D segment, with almost 60% of the share.

Quantity and quality are not always synonymous, yet for Alfa Romeo they are concepts that go hand in hand: the Arese brand underlines how 95% of customers expressed an extremely positive appreciation on the service received at the official Alfa Romeo dealerships for the purchase of a new car, and the careful management of the sales channels, with the sharp reduction of stocks, is leading the brand increasingly towards a “make to order” model. To the appreciation of customers must then be added the awards that arrive instead from the public and the specialized press: from the “SUV of the year” by Auto Zeitung and the “Autonis Design Award” by Auto Motor und Sport to the hat-trick of Giulia with GTA, Quadrifoglio and Fast in the “Sport Auto Award” of Sport Auto magazine, passing through the title of “Best car for executives” awarded to Stelvio as part of the Mission Fleet Awards, the awards received by the model of the Biscione were not few.

In short, it can be said that Alfa Romeo definitely sees the glass half full, an optimism that it hopes to cultivate also in 2022 which started about a week ago, a fundamental year for the brand’s growth ambitions: this year the new Tonal, the second SUV in the history of the Biscione after Stelvio. It will be a model that will have the task of driving the recovery in sales of the company and of leading the way in the process of expanding the Alfa Romeo range, which will be completed in the following years. “In 2022 we will make your heart beat faster”, promised the house of the Biscione. We will see if the promise is kept.