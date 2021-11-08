Alfa Romeo: a compact SUV to challenge Mini

Alfa Romeo breaks into the compact SUV and B-SUV segment. First with the Tonale, expected in the spring of 2022, then with an even more compact SUV, which should be launched in June to arrive in 2023. At the moment there is no official news on the characteristics of the new B-Suv del Biscione, including the name. (Brenner?) With which it will be marketed. This is what was announced by the CEO of Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Imparato to a group of British journalists who took part in a round table, as an answer to Automotive News . “I am absolutely convinced that to restore Alfa Romeo in the next ten years, we need to be present in the most popular segments. We must be in the range of B-Suvs and C-Suvs, staying in a corner does not lead to any results ”.

Mini in the viewfinder

–

Among the problems of Alfa Romeo there is certainly that relating to a not very extensive and not electrified range. After the retirement of the Mito and Giulietta, only the now difficult segment of large sedans with the Giulia and the highly competitive segment of medium-large SUVs with the Stelvio remain. To journalists who asked him if Alfa Romeo was able to approach the performance of the Mini brand, which recently announced the arrival of a baby-Suv to support the Countryman, Imparato replied: “I can absolutely compete with Mini: being Premium is not it depends on the size “. The presence in the market segments which in Europe represent 5 million vehicles per year, will determine, according to Imparato, an almost automatic increase in sales volumes. The new compact SUV signed by Alfa Romeo will probably be produced in the Polish plant in Tichy, where the Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa are assembled. Two models based on the Cmp platform, the same that will be used for the new model of the Italian brand.