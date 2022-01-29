Alfa Romeo, a new era with Tonale

Alfa Romeo is ready to look good ahead of the debut of the Tonale SUV , in a first in streaming ready to excite aficionados of the Biscione brand. That of the Lombard brand is a real transformation taking place which with the new C-SUV finds its maximum declination, so much so that the presentation event was entitled “The Metamorphosis”.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, a transformation

2022 brings with it many innovations for the House, including Tonale’s grand debut. After the first fears about the postponement of the launch, with the compact that had been presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (the 2022 edition was canceled again due to Covid-19), the rescheduling of the presentation was set for next 8 February during a streaming event that will mark not only the entry into an increasingly competitive segment on the European market, but also the arrival of its first plug-in hybrid car, giving off to the electrification process for Alfa Romeo.

A real transformation for Alfa Romeo, ready to enter in grand style by betting on a bet that has wanted to be played from the top floors of the House for some time. After some hesitation and the delay that led to the postponement of the launch at the start of 2022, the CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has relaunched the Tonale presentation appointment on social networks, as if to underline the anxious expectation that surrounds the new compact of the Biscione.

In the presentation, set for theFebruary 8, 2022 at 15 in streaming, the details on the new four-wheeler will certainly be revealed, shrouded in mystery yes, but also built over time on the basis of a concept made known almost three years ago.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, rumors and news

Alfa Romeo Tonale is ready to conquer fans of the brand and to intercept the tastes of the market. Produced in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, in the Neapolitan area, the official technical specifications have not yet arrived from the House before the launch via the web.

What is rumored, in a 2022 full of surprises for Alfa, is the presence of the new 1.5 turbo petrol, but the arrival of a 1.3 turbo petrol which could be equipped with a mild hybrid system and arrive in the list is not to be excluded. in various power steps. Expected in dealerships by the end of the first half of 2022, the C-SUV could also bring a variant diesel with 130 HP 1.6 engine ready to unleash its power on the street.

What is almost certain, however, is the new production line that Alfa Romeo intends to follow with Tonale. As reported by the CEO Imparato, with the new SUV of the House there will be an on-demand production that will allow to reduce or even eliminate stocks, with the compact that will be produced only in the numbers and quantities required by the end customer. “This will allow us and the dealers to manage costs better to avoid waste” said Imparato, underlining the intention to create a mechanism in which the car goes from production to the road without having to “brake” for days, or even months, in the parking lots of the dealerships waiting for a final buyer.