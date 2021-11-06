Alfa Romeo Alfasud, after 50 years becomes electric – Auto World

The record-breaking car of the Biscione. Loved and hated. A car that from Pomigliano d’Arco managed to take a place in the hearts of Italians in the seventies. We are talking about Alfa Romeo Alfasud, the family sedan that this year has reached the milestone of 50 years of history and that after having been the protagonist of the daily lives of many local motorists (despite its many problems) has been dusted off and converted to keep up with the new mobility . In Great Britain, in fact, an Alfa Romeo Alfasud example became electric thanks to the efforts of Sean Fosberry, a British engineer with a passion for the Biscione who converted his Alfasud into a full electric car.

The 1977 model that Fosberry has owned and appreciated for some time also becomes a case study for the English engineer who, during one of the works on his car, realizes that the engine compartment has enough space to house an electric powertrain. Thus began the design that led to the conversion of his Alfa Romeo Alfasud with the four-cylinder boxer 1.2 which is replaced with a Hyper 9 electric unit produced by NetGain capable of working at the maximum voltage of 132 Volts. Thanks to the AC-X1 controller, the electric motor is capable of delivering 110 kW (148 hp). All this is combined with a battery taken from a 2015 Nissan Leaf.

In this way, a range of 100 km is guaranteed with a single charge. The conversion work lasted 18 months and saw Fosberry go further, adding the transmission of a 1994 Alfa 33 4 × 4 and a series of technical features such as the ventilated front disc brakes and the rear axle with disc brakes, with an increase in weight and a greater mechanical absorption which will allow the installation of a larger battery pack (from 44 kWh) in the future, thus also increasing the current autonomy. A kind of restomod cost over 10 thousand pounds.

Photo: Electric Alfasud via Twitter