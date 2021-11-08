Alfa Romeo B-Suv: the latest advances
Alfa Romeo – For the B-Suv there is a future as an anti Mini “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it /news/industria-finanza/2021/11/08/alfa_romeo_for_la_b_suv_c_e_a_futuro_da_anti_mini/gallery/rsmall/2021-Alfa-Romeo-Jean-Philippe-Learned-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it /content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza/2021/11/08/alfa_romeo_per_la_b_suv_c_e_un_futuro_da_anti_mini/gallery/rbig/2021-Alfa-Romeo-Jean-Philippe-Imparato-03.jpg”,”caption “:”
Alfa Romeo – For the B-Suv there is a future as an anti Mini “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it /news/industria-finanza/2021/11/08/alfa_romeo_per_la_b_suv_c_e_a_futuro_da_anti_mini/gallery/rsmall/2021-Alfa-Romeo-Jean-Philippe-Imparato-07.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it /content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza/2021/11/08/alfa_romeo_per_la_b_suv_c_e_un_futuro_da_anti_mini/gallery/rbig/2021-Alfa-Romeo-Jean-Philippe-Imparato-07.jpg”,”caption “:”
Alfa Romeo – For the B-Suv there is a future as an anti Mini “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”