Alfa Romeo B-Suv: the latest advances

“I can absolutely fight against the Mini,” said the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learned, to a group of British journalists. This was reported by Automotive News, adding another important phrase from the French boss: “The premium essence is not a question of size”. With this statement, Imparato is certainly referring to the future B-segment SUV of the Alfa Romeo company, which will be unveiled in 2023 and will also have an electric variant in the range the following year. The model, whose name has not yet been disclosed and which will be positioned a step below the Tonale arriving in June 2022, is to be considered premium in all respects, so much so as to openly talk about the car as anti-Mini ( the British company, owned by the BMW group, is in turn developing a “high wheel” of the same class, below the Mini Countryman).

Present where it counts. At the basis of the Alfa CEO’s words is a very solid logic: “I am convinced”, learned again, “that if I want to make Alfa Romeo safe in ten years, I must be present in the largest segments of the world, such as the B- Suv and C-Suv… “. A plan that, among other things, should give the Milanese brand a new model for the year from 2022 to 2026, including the heirs of Giulia and Stelvio and the first electric ones.

Made in Poland. In particular, the Alfa B-Suv, which will be built on PSA’s CMP platform in the Polish Tychy plant starting from 2023 – together with two other compact Fiat and Jeep “high wheels” – will fill a gap in the range which dates back to 2019, when the low hatchback MiTo went out of production. After all, the declaration of Imparato only confirms the strategy set by Stellantis and the CEO himself for the brand so loved by Italians: a prestigious brand and not a volume one, in which production will go hand in hand with orders. of customers, and whose positioning and relative performance will be as high as the prospect of producing adequate margins.

