Alfa Romeo B-Suv: the latest advances

Present where it counts. At the basis of the Alfa CEO’s words is a very solid logic: “I am convinced”, learned again, “that if I want to make Alfa Romeo safe in ten years, I must be present in the largest segments of the world, such as the B- Suv and C-Suv… “. A plan that, among other things, should give the Milanese brand a new model for the year from 2022 to 2026, including the heirs of Giulia and Stelvio and the first electric ones.

Made in Poland. In particular, the Alfa B-Suv, which will be built on PSA’s CMP platform in the Polish Tychy plant starting from 2023 – together with two other compact Fiat and Jeep “high wheels” – will fill a gap in the range which dates back to 2019, when the low hatchback MiTo went out of production. After all, the declaration of Imparato only confirms the strategy set by Stellantis and the CEO himself for the brand so loved by Italians: a prestigious brand and not a volume one, in which production will go hand in hand with orders. of customers, and whose positioning and relative performance will be as high as the prospect of producing adequate margins.