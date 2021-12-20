Alfa Romeo Brenner, the SUV imagined in this way – Mondo Auto

Stelvio, Tonale and finally Brennero. This could be it the name of Alfa Romeo’s third SUV which will be born in the next few years to arrive on the market in 2024. In recent months there has been much discussion about the future high-wheeled model of the Arese car manufacturer of which there is no information yet, apart from the possible sharing of technologies and platforms within of the Stellantis group and which in all likelihood will be born in Tychy in Poland, on lines that will also host a future B-segment model of Jeep and one of Fiat.

Waiting to understand what will be the technical characteristics and the range of engines that will accompany thehe debut of the Alfa Romeo Brenner (assuming that this will be the name chosen by the Biscione since some rumors also spoke of Palade) there are those who have tried to imagine the appearance of the future B-segment SUV of the Arese car manufacturer. This is Mirko del Prete, a young car designer who has interpreted the new Alfa model in a render: it is a high-wheeled car with a premium appearance, as desired by Jean-Philippe Imparato who has repeatedly underlined the repositioning del Biscione which in the next few years will raise the bar to compete with the most prestigious brands on the market, primarily German. On the front, the distinctive optical signature borrowed from the Tonale concept stands out, with slender headlights that ideally join in the center where the Alfa Romeo trilobo is located. Various chrome plating embellish the car, particularly in the lower part of the sides and on the roof. The side view returns a muscular and sculpted SUV, with large seamless glazing.

Alfa Romeo Brenner will fill the void left by the Alfa Romeo MiTo e it will be built on Stellantis’ new STLA Small platform, architecture that will integrate the CMP of the now former PSA, with a length that should be around 4.20 meters. The news had already circulated in recent months, making the Alfists turn up their noses who would like the assembly of the Biscione cars only in Italy. The future Alfa Romeo Brenner (or Palade) will allow the Arese-based car manufacturer to expand its range and shake up the market and sales, offering a high-wheeled car with a price below 30,000 euros, positioning itself in a segment in which he will try to give the Audi and Mini models a hard time.