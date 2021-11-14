Alfa Romeo Brenner: will it shoot the competition?

It will make its debut in 2023 Alfa Romeo Brenner. In that same year, the new B-SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer will start its production in Poland in the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Tychy, now passed under the ownership of the new group Stellantis. This model will be the new entry level in the range of the historic Milanese brand taking the place that was once the Alfa Romeo MiTo.

Alfa Romeo Brenner will aim to be the best premium SUV in its class

Its role in the relaunch of the premium carmaker’s Stellantis it is considered as fundamental not only by insiders but also by the executives of the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares themselves. Many of the future registrations of Alfa Romeo they will derive from this model, especially as regards the main auto markets of the old continent.

Alfa Romeo Brenner is set to fundamentally change the way the Alfa Romeo brand is viewed in the automotive industry. In fact, this vehicle will push the Biscione where the brand has never gone before. In addition this compact SUV, which aesthetically will resemble a scaled down version of Alfa Romeo Tonale but which in any case will have its own specific identity, it will also be the first fully electric vehicle that the Milanese company will launch on the market starting from 2024.

In recent days the new number one of Alfa Romeo, the managing director Jean-Philippe Imparato has clearly said that Alfa Romeo will try to compete with Mini and other premium brands that will compete in the B and C segment of the market.

In simple terms Alfa Romeo Brenner will try to conquer the role of true big killer in its market segment by challenging the premium models in that category on equal terms. We are referring not only to the future compact Mini SUV but also to other vehicles of the caliber of Audi Q2, Lexus BX and the Smart SUV just to name a few.

To challenge these vehicles on an equal footing Alfa Romeo Brenner it will inevitably have to focus heavily on luxury and technology. The interiors will have premium materials and every comfort for driver and passengers will also be provided in the entry level versions. The engines will guarantee excellent performance and good autonomy for what concerns the fully electric versions. The technology present in the Alfa car, which as we know will use the former PSA CMP platform, will obviously follow the latest market trends and will therefore have nothing to envy to that of the other premium models in the segment of B-SUV.

Important news on Alfa Romeo Brenner will be revealed over the next few weeks. In fact, it is said that in early 2022 Stellantis will reveal a lot of important news about the future of Alfa Romeo. Most likely, with the industrial plan of the automotive group we will have more precise information on all the new models of the Biscione.

We are not referring only to further details on the characteristics of these vehicles but also more precise information on presentation and arrival times at the dealership. What is certain is that there is no more time to waste for the relaunch of the Milanese house which has been waiting for too many years to return to being a protagonist on the market with models worthy of its name.

Alfa Romeo Brenner will show that the Biscione brand, even in an era of fully electric and hyper-technological and connected cars, will be able to have its say without distorting its history and DNA, as it has repeatedly wanted to emphasize in recent times its CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato who came to Alfa Romeo with a very specific mission: to restore the Biscione to its former glory.