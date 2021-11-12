Alfa Romeo, confirmed the arrival date of the first electric car

We live in an era in which the electric car is now considered the future, in fact there is a tendency to favor what can ‘do good’ to the environment and the air we breathe, first of all the culture of alternative engines is being implemented, to reduce polluting emissions from vehicles; and many car manufacturers are already working on their electric transition.

Although there are still several limits linked to the sector, such as the lack of recharging infrastructures and the anxiety of autonomy or the list prices still not very competitive compared to cars with standard engines, the zero-emission vehicle segment has had a big boom in Italy this year.

And in this scenario, even Alfa Romeo finally talks to us about its first electric car, which it will most likely also see a Quadrifoglio version, powerful and performing, and which will arrive on the market in 2024. Next year, however, according to the plans of the company declared by the same CEO Imparato, the Tonale SUV will arrive, unveiled for the first time in 2019, at the Geneva Motor Show (last edition before Covid) .

Below, the Arese company will present a new model every year. The CEO confirmed: “In 2024 I will launch the BEV version of the first fully electrified Alfa Romeo, which will have a single set-up and two engines, one of which is electrified and one is fully electric”. According to some rumors (since for now there is no confirmation about it) the first electric model could be one sports coupe with two or four seats.

The new cars that Alfa Romeo will launch in the future will be based on the Stla Large platform of Stellantis, the engineers of the Casa del Biscione, according to what the CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato himself said, have been fully involved in the development of the aforementioned platform, so that they could personally realize its characteristics and the ability to create a premium car, as the brand requires, and with high performance.

From 2025 until 2030 Alfa Romeo already has a product plan, the manager confirms. New hyper-technological cars will be launched, self-driving models and much more, but clearly everything will depend on the performance of the brand and its success until 2025. Imparato concluded by saying: “For all models I will always study the possibility of creating a performance version that is fully consistent with the message of the product portfolio we are aiming for. If we are not able to offer the right level of Quadrifoglio performance excellence, we will not make a Quadrifoglio version ”.