Alfa Romeo Duetto, a model also wanted by Imparato – Mondo Auto

A’Alfa Romeo Duetto fully electric to bring a spider with the Biscione brand back into the range. A heresy for some, a dream for others. The line-up of the Arese-based car manufacturer will expand between now and 2030, with the arrival of several new models, some totally innovative and others that will bring some of the most famous names in the history of the Italian brand back onto the road. Among these there could also be a Duetto, a fascinating model that also the CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato he has repeatedly reiterated that he admires. Alfa Romeo’s number one said he hoped that a historic model could return to the range, such as the GTV or the aforementioned two-seater.

While waiting to understand what exactly Biscione’s strategies will be, with the industrial plan that could be outlined at the beginning of 2022, there are those who have tried to imagine how a future Alfa Romeo Duetto could be: on the Instagram profile capriotti_cardesign, the Biscione enthusiast and creative of the auto sector Alessandro Capriotti tried to imagine a hypothetical spider of the Arese car manufacturer starting from the stylistic elements applied on the Tonale concept car which in mid-2022 will become a production model. The low and aggressive front features an elongated and edgy optical signature, with particularly expressive LED solutions. The specific rims recall the design of the models currently on the road. Also in the front mask you can see the luminous appendages that stretch vertically, as well as the aerodynamic vents on the sides of the trilobate shield.

An exercise in style that is certainly fascinating but which does not have any confirmations at the moment. If the Alfa Romeo Duetto really gets back on the road, we should wait until at least 2027. In this case, one could almost certainly speak of a completely electric model given the transition plans envisaged by the Arese car manufacturer. Since it is a spider, it is easy to imagine that such a model could only be seen as a limited edition car.

Photo: screenshot via Instagram capriotti_cardesign