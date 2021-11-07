Alfa Romeo, even with the electric four-leaf clover sports cars

For heaven’s sake, how far away the electric transition is are all the rumors and indiscretions that circulate from environments close to Alfa Romeo.

Therefore, nothing is written and nothing is defined.

But if there is one quality to be associated with Alfa Romeo, it is that it is sporty.

And one thing that even after the completion of the electrical transition will not change, according to some rumors, is the electrical vocation of the house of the Biscione.

Translated into practical terms, even the electric cars of the Arese house could have the Quadrifoglio version.

The CEO Imparato hasn’t revealed anything about Alfa Romeo’s first new electric vehicle

That Alfa Romeo is working to evaluate how to move to sustainable mobility and how not to lose the distinctive features of its range of cars, it is very evident.

It has been said for some time that from 2027 Alfa Romeo could have the entire range electrified. In the meantime, Jean Philippe Learned, a few days ago made official the date from which Stellantis will present and market its first Full Electric vehicle.

Based on what Alfa Romeo’s CEO said, 2024 will be a good year.

This is the only anticipation of Imparato, for the rest the CEO of Alfa Romeo, appointed by Carlos Tavares to drive the Biscione, was vague. It is not even known what will be the fully electric model that will start the Alfa Romeo 2024 range.

Alfa Romeo quadrifoglio also with the electric?

It seems obvious that some Alfa Romeo models, even the super historic ones, will be revisited and produced in the EV version.

The first all-electric model of Alfa Romeo that will be born in 2024, it is not yet known in which segment it will end.

The rumors that lead us to believe that there will be many new electrified Alfa Romeo models that will still have the sports version, also claim that we will start with the first model that will already have its Quadrifoglio version.

The hypotheses on the first electric model of the Biscione follow one another copiously

As mentioned, there is still no certain and official news and not even Imparato has leaked anything. There remain rumors and indiscretions such as those given by the Carscoops website according to which it will be a B-Suv.

Other unconfirmed rumors claim that the name of the first electrified vehicle of the Arese house will be Palade.

And the line and the foundations of the new B-Suv should follow other models of other brands of the giant Stellantis. And there are rumors that it could be the Peugeot 2008, the Opel Mokka and the DS 3 Crossback.

What is absolutely intriguing is discovering how the Arese company will want to equip these new electric vehicles with their sporty Quadrifoglio version.

The engines are fine, which will inevitably be more powerful and with more horsepower as a variant you want.

But we will also need suitable suspensions, set-up and lines suitable for a super sports car like every version four-leaf clover historically it has adopted in the Biscione universe.