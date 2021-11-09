Sports

Alfa Romeo, Giovinazzi without a seat in 2022: the announcement of the new driver on November 16

It will be the last four GPs in Formula 1, the next he will race Antonio Giovinazzi and who will close the 2021 World Cup and for now also his career in the Circus. To announce the decision of Alfa Romeo, which was already in the air especially after the team orders taken against him during the Mexican GP, ​​is Frederic Vasseur, the team principal of the Swiss team based in Hinwil.

It will therefore totally change its line-up, Alfa Romeo. And therefore it will not be the driver from Martina Franca to support next season Valtteri Bottas, ready to leave Mercedes and announced as the first seat of the Biscione last September following the retirement from racing of Kimi Raikkonen. Inevitable to say that Italy will thus lose its only tricolor driver in Formula 1.

Lapo Elkann criticizes Vasseur: “Giovinazzi damaged by the team, what anger!”

Zhou in pole position

To set the date on which the name of Giovi’s replacement will be revealed was Vasseur himself in an interview with Canal + on the Twitch platform. The name has already been chosen and only the official announcement is missing, which will arrive on November 16th, after the Brazilian GP, ​​as confirmed: “The decision for the second driver place has been made and will come shortly.”

According to the latest rumors, there are four drivers vying for Antonio’s seat Guanyu Zhou, Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Theo Pourchaire. In pole position, however, there is the Chinese currently 2nd in F2 and ready to cut ties with Alpine to secure a place in F1, not to mention that he could have one substantial amount of money in sponsorships by Chinese investors, vital at the moment for the Swiss team.

Source link

