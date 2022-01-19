Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 arrive in Italy

Alfa Romeo announces the debut in Italy of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in version MY 2022. The new range of the two Alfa Romeo models had already been officially unveiled by the French division of the Italian house and today it has also been made official for the Italian market. The commercial debut of Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 is also accompanied by the arrival of dthe new commercials official part of Near Life Experience, the first global advertising campaign of the Italian brand.

It should be noted that the new versions of Giulia and Stelvio are immediately offered in promotion with the possibility of subscribing to the FCA Bank loan starting from 349 euros per month. For those who choose the loan in question there will be the opportunity to benefit from the theft and fire insurance included come on three years warranty at no additional cost. The range consists of five different configurations:

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022: five trim levels available

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 present themselves with a reorganized range that starts with the preparation Super Business. This version guarantees complete equipment that includes navigator with 8.8 ”touch screen, adaptive cruise Control, parking camera with dynamic grids, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and the wireless charger for smartphones.

Also available to customers are the Sprint, Ti, Veloce variants and, of course, the Quadrifoglio versions. The set-up Sprint it is defined as the “democratization of sporty style” and adds burnished details – grille, rear badge, tailpipes and skidplate -, 19 “alloy wheels for Stelvio and 18” for Giulia and darkened rear windows. Also standard are the seats in technical fabric with soft-touch inserts and the shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The version You offers an even richer range of equipment by providing electrically adjustable leather seats (the leather dashboard is available on request), level 2 ADAS, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera with dynamic grilles. The set-up Rapid offers, as standard, 20 “light alloy wheels for Stelvio and 19” for Giulia, sports leather steering wheel, shift paddles on the steering wheel, navigator with 8.8 “touch screen and level 2 ADAS. also the version quatrefoil, always combined with the 510 HP 2.9 V6 BiTurbo.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 commercials

Here are the two new commercials dedicated to the MY 2022 versions of Giulia and Stelvio: