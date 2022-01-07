Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio my 2022: engines, equipment and features

Rear-wheel drive for entry level engines only. The innovations are concentrated in the equipment of the various configurations, in the customizations and in an extended warranty formula, while the only differences from the point of view of the engines concern the 190 HP diesel Stelvio and the 280 HP Giulia petrol, now only available in versions Q4 and no longer with rear-wheel drive only. The fittings maintain the already known names but have been repositioned: in the list order we therefore find Super, Sprint, Ti, Veloce and Quadrifoglio.

Enhanced amenities for all. From the entry level Super, wireless charging for smartphones, the dark tinted roof, adaptive cruise control and for the Giulia only the double tailpipe and the bumper already proposed on the Veloce version are included as standard. The combinations relating to the design of the alloy wheels and the interior finishes have also been revised based on the various trim levels and full-grain leather is no longer available. Finally, most of the options are contained in the specific packs that complete the equipment of the individual versions. For the Sprint we find a pack with leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats and heating for the steering wheel rim and seats, while for the Veloce there is a pack with a leather-covered dashboard and Harman Kardon audio system. There is a specific package for Level 2 assisted driving with the most advanced Adas and the driver’s fatigue control system.