Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: MY 2022 versions unveiled

Alfa Romeo has officially unveiled the new ones Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in version Model Year 2022. The debut of the updated versions of the two D-segment models of the Italian house was announced by the French division of Alfa Romeo. For the moment, at least officially, Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 are not yet available in Italy. The debut, in any case, will probably take place as early as next week.

As the French division of Alfa Romeo points out, with the Model Year 2022 a program of “unification of the European range ”by Giulia and Stelvio. The two models, from this year, should be available in the various European markets without substantial differences in terms of available equipment, engines and other features. Pending the official announcement for the Italian market, let’s see what are the innovations introduced by Model Year 2022 for Giulia and Stelvio:

The news of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in the Model Year 2022 version, they record a range simplification program. The offer of the two D-segment models of the Italian house now starts from the set-up Super available to a price of € 45,700 (for Giulia) and of € 49,500 (for Stelvio). The range also includes versions Sprint, Ti and Veloce in addition, of course, to the sports version quatrefoil which starts at 89,700 euros (Giulia) and 97,900 euros (Stelvio).

There standard equipment of all the trim levels of Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 now includes the wireless charger for the smartphone, the adaptive cruise control, the new sports steering wheel and the sports gear lever. For all versions of the Giulia, on the other hand, the Veloce bumper and double exhaust terminal are introduced. It should also be noted that Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 (for the French market) will be able to count on an extra year of warranty, included at no additional cost for the customer.

Alfa Romeo also underlines the presence of various optional packs to customize the fittings (3 for Giulia, 5 for Stelvio and 6 for Quadrifoglio), 6 types of rims for Giulia and 7 types of rims for Stelvio, 10 colors for the external bodywork, 2 upholstery in fabric and 3 in leather. Noteworthy is the Autonomous Driving package which allows access to the sensors for level 2 autonomous driving and the Veloce package which allows customization of the homonymous set-up for the Sprint variants.

Few innovations for the range of engines

Let’s now turn to the range of engines. The news for Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 are minimal. There are no electrified solutions or new engines. The Giulia range continues to be able to count on the 2.2 turbo diesel in the 160 HP, 190 HP and 210 HP variants (with Q4 all-wheel drive). The petrol range includes, in addition to the V6 from the Quadrifoglio, the 2.0 turbo petrol available in the 200 bhp and 280 bhp variants. Note that with MY 2022 the 280 bhp with rear-wheel drive comes out of the list. This configuration is now offered exclusively with Q4 all-wheel drive.

Few news also for the range ofAlfa Romeo Stelvio. The SUV of the Italian house, in fact, has the same engines as the Giulia on the list. The diesel offer includes the usual 2.2 turbodiesel with 160, 190 and 210 hp. It should be noted that only the 160 HP entry level model is now offered with rear-wheel drive while for the other two variants there is only the Q4 all-wheel drive. The petrol offer includes the 2.0 turbo with 200 and 280 HP and the V6 from the Quadrifoglio. All engines are Q4 all-wheel drive.

Considering that the French division of Alfa Romeo speaks of a “unification of the range”, it is likely that the price list announced for the Giulia and Stelvio MY 2022 for the transalpine market will also be proposed again for the Italian market, both in terms of the enrichment of the equipment standard of the basic models that the exit of some rear-wheel drive variants. More details on the matter will certainly arrive next week.

More news coming for Giulia and Stelvio?

2022 will be a very important year for Alfa Romeo which will bring the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. The C-SUV of the Italian company should officially debut in February and then arrive in the brand’s dealerships starting from June, finally enriching the range of the brand which, for too long, has been stuck in Giulia and Stelvio

For Giulia And Stelvio, for the moment, there seems to be only this minor update with the MY2022 planned. We will see if there will be the last restyling of the two models and if the much talked about mild hybrid variants will arrive or not, initially planned for 2020 but never unveiled by Alfa Romeo. Keep following us for all the updates.