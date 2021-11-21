Alfa Romeo, Giulia and Stelvio recall for fire risk – Auto World

The models Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio received a recall for security reasons within the territory of the United States of America. There National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has in fact published an official notice relating to 11,500 vehicles produced between 2020 and 2021, which will have to be inspected to avoid even the possibility of fires.

In fact, due to a fuel leak observed in some models, the Alfa Romeos subject to the failure would be at greater risk of fire. The automaker learned of this defect in Italy in October, and the supplier found that there are six batches to check. Drivers of affected Alfa Romeos may notice the problem by ‘smelling’ fuel while the engines are running. Furthermore, in the event of a breakdown, the performance of the vehicles could be reduced.

As of November 4, the brand was aware of one customer service claim, eight warranty claims, and no reports of accidents or injuries. Alfa Romeo dealers will inspect and replace components once the owner’s notification letters are sent out, i.e. on January 1, 2022.

In the past, other models of the FCA group had suffered similar failures. In 2016, Jeep recalled several cars due to a problem that occurred in the assembly of the so-called fuel rail (the pipe that carries gasoline to the injectors). Recently the Alfa Romeo Giulia model received another recall, for at least a hundred units distributed in the United States, due to incorrect tire fitting. Finally, last May, Giulia and Stelvio were also recalled due to a possible defect in the ABS system. In total, there are three recalls recorded in the United States during 2021. It is not yet clear whether the ‘fuel line’ problem will affect models sold in Europe.