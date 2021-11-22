Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio recalled: fire risk

New recall for Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The car manufacturer of the Biscione has announced in the past few hours that about 11,500 units of its two D-segment cars will be recalled in the coming days for an issue that could cause the vehicle to stall or even stall a fire, given that the cars of the historic Milanese brand subject to this recall lose fuel.

These are specimens that have been marketed in the United States. The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio protagonists of this recall have a problem with the fuel line sensor housings. These could in fact break and lose fuel. This fuel that could escape on contact with a very hot part of the car could also cause it a fire.

The Biscione automaker learned of a fuel leak in Italy in October and the supplier discovered six batches of potentially faulty engine bay fuel bundles. The drivers of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio they may notice fuel odors while their cars are running, and vehicle performance may drop.

As of November 4, the group Stellantis he was aware of some customer service claims for this issue, eight warranty claims, but fortunately no reports of accidents or injuries.

The Alfa carmaker dealerships, to whom customers will need to bring the cars for inspection, will inspect and replace the fuel line sensor housings once owner recall notification letters are mailed next January 1, 2022.

We shall therefore see in this regard to this reference by Alfa Romeo what other news will arrive in the next few days and if there will be further communications about cases also in Europe.

