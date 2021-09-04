Alfa Romeo Giulia GT is reborn with the 500 horsepower Stelvio biturbo

The Alfa Romeo Giulia comes back to life, both in GT and Quadrifoglio versions. Here is Emilia GT Veloce, a fascinating restomod.

Recent years are becoming special in the world automotive for the continuous appearance of the so-called restomod, or rather the restoration of disused car models updated with contemporary technologies and design.

Now it’s up to Alfa Romeo Giulia suffer this fate, and the result is quite fascinating. In fact, from the collaboration between Emilia Auto and Vela Performance here is the birth of Emilia GT Veloce, born from the set of Alfa Giulia GT and Quadrifoglio.

A decidedly captivating restomod, which holds high an older design especially on the rear, but which then going towards the front becomes decidedly more modern. At the moment we can only see the renders, but in the 2022 you can watch the real Emilia GT Veloce live.

Emilia GT Veloce, features

Emilia GT Veloce will be produced in only 22 units and the price is not at all affordable, in fact we talk about 400 thousand euros per piece, really many. Of course, however, the mechanical parts are of high quality, since the engine is a V6 biturbo also used by Alfa Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The power is therefore 510 horses, a high number for a restomod. Turning to the external, as mentioned, the front is more modern than the rear, in particular in the front area, definitely futuristic. Needless to say, the red color makes the car even more fascinating.

As for the interiorFinally, here is that the original has not been touched, even if there are inherent changes the basic equipment, such as automatic climate control, electric rear-view mirrors, and the infotainment system.