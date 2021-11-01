Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as you’ve never seen it before

If there is one car that has impressed enthusiasts all over the world in recent years, it is the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio which will now be further modified.

Produced on the Italian and international market since 2016, both for elegance – in full Alfa style – and for the power of the engine it immediately conquered the market.

In fact, in 2021 it is still among the best cars that the automotive can offer to enthusiasts, collectors or simple buyers. Its engine exceeds 510 HP of power. Speed ​​is therefore not lacking in this Alfa; but there are also those who do not know how to be satisfied, like those extraordinary “madmen” of Manhart.

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio, Manhart “remodels” it: a “monster” of over 650 hp

To begin with, it is our duty to introduce Manhart to you. A team of dreamers and car lovers who have had only one goal for 35 years (not simple) from optimize and make sporty and luxury vehicles as high-performance as possible. They are found in Wuppertal in Germany and initially just of German cars like the BMW, they took care.

Going forward, however, the company has significantly expanded the range of cars it dealt with, even coming to put a hand on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

German friends took the liberty of renaming it Manhart Giulia QV600 and even exaggerated making it even more powerful than the original by equipping it with 653 hp. The gearbox has eight gears, while nothing has been confirmed on acceleration and top speed of the “new” vehicle. The suspension was also modified and a new 20-inch wheelset was fitted.

The exteriors of the Italian car have not been forgotten either (livery modified with yellow to accompany an almost entirely black coloring). Only 10 copies will be produced with stellar cost – but for those who love speed not too much – of 119,500 euros.