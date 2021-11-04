Alfa Romeo Giulia, the sedan that Germans like – Mondo Auto

Rain of prizes for Alfa Romeo Giulia in Germany. The sports sedan of the Alfa car manufacturer was awarded in the competition dedicated to the readers of the German SPORT AUTO magazine three different awards thanks to as many versions of the model: a multiple success that makes Alfa Romeo proud, which sees in this competition a clear indicator of the mood of sports car enthusiasts in Germany, whose enthusiasm for Giulia it shows no sign of diminishing. Because, in fact, even in previous years the Italian sports sedan was the subject of various awards within the competition.

What matters, however, is the current events, and the success that Giulia achieved in the 2021 edition of the “SPORT AUTO AWARD”. As mentioned, three different versions of the Biscione sports sedan were awarded: in the category “Standard sedans / station wagons up to 75,000 euros” of the ranking dedicated to imported models, first place went to Alfa Romeo. Giulia Fast, in the 280 bhp 2.0 Turbo configuration; in the import car category “Sedans / station wagons up to 100,000 euros”, however, the record went for the fifth consecutive time to Giulia Quadrifoglio, equipped with the 510 HP Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine; finally, in the import car ranking of the “Sedans / station wagons over 100,000 euros” category, the majority of readers chose the Giulia GTA, extreme version of the sedan produced in only 500 units.

Alfa Romeo has made no secret of its satisfaction with this triple success at the “SPORT AUTO AWARD”, which has reached its own this year 29th edition: over 15,400 readers of the German magazine of the same name expressed their opinion, voting on a selection of 234 cars divided into 28 categories. The car manufacturer from Biscione hopes that this multiple award will find some enthusiasm also among its employees, especially in view of the launch of the next models: it will start as widely announced with the new SUV. Tonal, which should arrive on the market in 2022.