Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Tonale and MiTo: features, design, news

In the latest statements released by the new number one of Alfa Romeo, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, it is clear that the brand’s primary objective for the near future will be to catch up after years of lean cows. Especially recently Learned he said that it will be essential for the Milanese brand to recover a large part of those customers who have been lost due to a series of not particularly happy choices.

2 million lost customers: Alfa Romeo wants to make up ground

The reference obviously goes to the output of Alfa Romeo from some of the most popular segments of the market. Learned has made it known that in the next few years, therefore, the range of the Alfa car manufacturer will be populated with models that will bring new life to sales, with the return of the premium brand of Stellantis even in those sectors it has been missing for some time.

In particular, we are talking about the B and C segments of the market, where Alfa Romeo could return with at least 3 or 4 models in the next few years. In addition to SUVs Tonale and Brennero there is also talk of a new Giulietta and perhaps of an heir for Myth.

Giulietta, Tonale, Brennero and perhaps even Mito to become popular again

The goal will be to recover approx 2 million customers lost within a few years. Only after the Biscione will it be able to aim at other more elite segments with the arrival of sports cars, sedans, coupes and flagships with which to try to break through important markets such as Asia and North America. We are talking about cars such as Duetto, GTV and Alfetta.

After all, Alfa Romeo unlike DS Automobiles and Lancia is seen by Stellantis as a global premium brand suitable to do well in other continents and this, as learned by Imparato, guarantees that the future range of the Biscione will not only consist of SUVs but also of sedans of various sizes and sports cars. But first the brand will have to go back to being “National-popular”.