Alfa Romeo Giulietta Turbodelta, the 170 HP signed by Autodelta

Produced from 1977 to 1985 in the historic Arese plant, theAlfa Romeo Giulietta had been launched on the market with the difficult task of replacing the model Giulia now present for about fifteen years in the price lists of the Casa del Biscione.

A very special 1983 version 2.0 Turbodelta (official name Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2.0 Turbo Autodelta), the sportiest variant of the sedan and the latest car of the brand prepared by the famous Alfa Romeo racing department, is on sale on the specialized site Dream wheels and the price is on request.

Prepared by Autodelta

Initially presented in 1982, but marketed only from the following year, the Giulietta Turbodelta took up the mechanics of theAlfetta with longitudinal front engine, rear De Dion bridge suspension, transaxle transmission and traction strictly on the rear wheels.

Aesthetically it was characterized by the double-layer metallic black painted bodywork and by the red line that outlined the profile of the car. The front bumper, which integrated the spoiler and fog lights, and the rear bumper (both gray), which left room for a generously sized tailpipe, also connote the sportiness of the model.

The specific equipment was completed by the 14 ”Speedline alloy wheels, the red interior with Texalfa fabric upholstery, the Momo sports steering wheel and the turbo pressure gauge added in the center of the dashboard.

Very rare version

The last production Alfa to be able to boast the Autodelta logo (taken from the Giulia GTA), this Giulietta was equipped with a 2-liter engine modified by the Alfa Romeo racing department with carburettor power (despite the already widespread injection system) and an Avio turbine. , later replaced by an equivalent of KKK as a matter of reliability.

The aluminum engine developed a power of 170 hp which allowed it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 7 seconds and exceed the top speed of 200 km / h. Extremely limited production, sunshine 361 units between 1983 and 1984, the preparation by Autodelta and the brilliant performances make it a highly sought after model by the Biscione collectors.