Alfa Romeo: here are the models for the second phase of the relaunch

In 2022, the first phase of the relaunch of Alfa Romeo. The Alfa car manufacturer will kick off its new course under Stellantis with the presentation of the Tonale SUV which will take place in the first quarter of next year. Then gradually other 4 models will be presented, as anticipated by the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned. We know that then in 2023 Brenner will arrive, in 2024 and in 2025 the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia and then perhaps the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Here are the cars to arrive in over 5 years if Alfa Romeo’s recovery plan is successful

So the future of Alfa Romeo. But you know, fans of the Milanese brand also like to fantasize. They will never admit it, but it is. So you already think about what will happen from 2027 on. We want to satisfy this thirst for curiosity. After all, the Biscione’s relaunch plan is ten years old, as both Jean-Philippe Imparato and Carlos Tavares. So this means that after the first 5 models at least another 4 or 5 will arrive. At this point the question arises spontaneously. What are the future models to arrive?

Learned he wanted to give us a clue. In the most recent interviews he talked about the possible return of Alfa Romeo GTV and Duetto, however, clarifying that first you have to think about filling your stomach, increasing registrations and not just a little. For this, priority will be given to cars of more popular segments. The reference to Tonale, Brennero and Giulietta obviously it is not accidental.

So if things go as they should go we will review these two iconic models. But these may not be the only ones either. In fact, there is talk of the possible return of one new Alfa Romeo Alfetta. In fact, even in recent years there had been a lot of talk about it. Sergio Marchionne himself had said that it would return as a flagship but then the project vanished into thin air.

However, we believe that if the raise of Alfa Romeo in the next 5 years this model will also proceed at full speed. Finally, we cannot exclude that among the many cars that the Biscione can think of to expand its range in the next few 10 years there is not even a large SUV.

This could be the first 3-row seat model in the history of the Biscione. It probably wouldn’t be sold in Europe but a car of this type could do really well in China, the Middle East and the United States. As the ancient proverb says, “If they are roses they will bloom” …

You might be interested in: Alfa Romeo Nitida: a concept based on the Sports Prototype of the past