Alfa Romeo: “In 2022 we will make your heart beat faster” – Mondo Auto

“In 2022 we will make your heart beat faster”, signed Alfa Romeo. The Biscione has entered 2022 with an important promise for its fans, to return to excite fans and customers of the Arese car manufacturer, the same ones who in recent years have found themselves in front of an immobility dictated by a series of reasons. Now with Alfa Romeo within the Stellantis group, everyone expects the relaunch promises made first by Carlos Tavares and then by Jean-Philippe Learned materialize, bringing the Italian brand back to the top of the market.

In the short clip that appeared on the Biscione’s Instagram channel, you can see the red line of an electrocardiogram and hear a heart beating, the line appears and disappears, only to be replaced first by the rear lights of a model of the Arese brand (perhaps the Tonale) and then to the Alfa logo that stands out on the front of a car. The video ends with the promise to fans, a promise that will now be fulfilled. The first step will certainly be the arrival of Alfa Romeo Tonale, the second SUV of the Biscione whose debut has been postponed several times. Except for surprises, the definitive version of the high-wheeled model from Arese will debut in its final form in the spring, and then arrive on the market in June. It will be the first of a series of novelties. that will have to project Alfa towards the era of electrification: as already anticipated by the concept car that had debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the first model on the plug of the Biscione thanks to a plug-in hybrid version.

The presentation of the industrial plan drawn up by Jean-Philippe Imparato and his team should also outline the program of future arrivals: beyond the expected restyling of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, the B-SUV, the third Arese Sport Utility, will also be unveiled in 2023. This model will be produced in Poland and will allow the brand to target some premium brands such as Audi and Mini. The rest at the moment is pure speculation: it is possible that Imparato wants to focus on some strong name, linked to tradition, but it is difficult for these projects to materialize in the short term. First it will be necessary to stabilize the brand, with the optimization of production and the renewal of sales channels.