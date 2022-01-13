Alfa Romeo in 2023 could already overtake many brands

Alfa Romeo experienced a 2021 that in terms of sales and units produced was really poor even if then the top management of the brand wanted to see the glass half full, indicating all the good things that happened last year for the Biscione.

In any case, things will change radically in the next few years. In fact with the arrival of Alfa Romeo Tonale in 2022 and the B-SUV that perhaps it will be called Brenner in 2023, registrations of the Milanese car manufacturer should multiply.

Already in 2023 the first effects of the Stellantis cure for Alfa Romeo

The first effects of the cure Stellantis and in particular of the new number one of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato should be seen starting from that year. With the presence of Tonale and Brennero on the market together with Giulia and Stelvio which in the meantime will have received a slight restyling, things for the Biscione should improve a lot and sales should at least quadruple compared to 2021.

Obviously we remember that Alfa Romeo Brenner which will be produced in Tychy in Poland should arrive on the market no earlier than autumn 2023. So only from 2024 the actual weight of this model can be tested. In any case, already in 2023, thanks to these two models, Alfa Romeo should make a significant leap forward in terms of sales and market share, putting the first premium brands behind it.

However, this will only be the beginning of a long journey for the Milanese team which should have been relaunched properly within 10 years. Subsequently, in fact, the arrival of numerous other models is expected, including possible heirs of MiTo and Juliet.

Without forgetting that from 2027 onwards, if things go as planned in the Alfa Romeo range, other models could find space GTV, Duet Alfetta and perhaps yet another SUV.

In short, certainly a lot of meat in the fire for the historic Milanese brand that is preparing to return to being a protagonist in the premium segment of the car market with the aim that in the long term will be to annoy brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

First, however, obviously you will have to work a lot on the image of the brand and you will also have to think about bringing to the market cars that are in tune with the tastes and expectations not only of the current Alfa fans, but also of those who in recent times for reasons several have stayed away from the group’s premium brand cars Stellantis. As early as March 1, 2021, we will have a more precise idea of ​​what will happen in the near future of Alfa Romeo.

