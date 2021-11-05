Alfa Romeo, in the future also electric sports cars with the Quadrifoglio brand

The future of Alfa Romeo is linked to the electrification of its range of cars. It is certainly not new and we already know that from 2027 the Italian brand will only launch electric models although not in all markets. The real turning point, however, will begin earlier and that is in 2024 when the first 100% electric model . So far nothing particularly new. However, Autocar who had the opportunity to speak with Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, adds an important detail and that is that the brand would be working on several versions of its future battery-powered models, some of which are high-performance.

These sportier variants could be equipped with the badge four-leaf clover which until now has always distinguished the sportier endothermic models.

For all models launched, I will always study the possibility of being able to create a high-performance version of the car that is fully consistent with the message we give with our products. If I feel I am unable to offer the performance of a Quadrifoglio, I will not make a Quadrifoglio version.

The future electric Alfa Romeos can therefore also be offered in the Quadrifoglio version. Will there be a sports variant even with the first model arriving in 2024? Possible even if for the moment there are no certainties. However, it is clear that in the future the Quadrifoglio will go to identify battery-powered sports cars. News that probably will not please all those who combine this badge with many other engines.

Future Alfa models will make extensive use of Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, a platform that the Italian brand’s engineers have also actively collaborated in developing to make sure it can meet the needs of their future new models.

Although there are still no precise details on the first electric Alfa Romeo, the report says that the CEO has admitted that he would like to do relive the Spider Duetto in an electric key. A project would already exist but the company must first focus on other projects.

I have the car and I showed it to the dealers. But I wouldn’t dare put it on Carlos Tavares’ table until I am completely sure in terms of market share.

Learned would like to revive also the GTV but even this model does not fall among the priorities of the Italian brand.