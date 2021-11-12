Alfa Romeo: Learned reveals future innovations to the Germans

The German dealers who were recently invited to the Rüsselsheim design center by the premium brand of the Stellantis group, Alfa Romeo, they should have drawn hope. The new CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, in office since January 2021, offered his guests an overview of what will happen in the future for the traditional Biscione car brand. Electrification will play an important role in this.

Alfa Romeo: Learned reveals the future of the brand to German dealers

The German dealers have been anticipated what will be the news for the next few years and in particular the new models that will characterize the range of the historic Milanese brand. In a nutshell Jean-Philippe Imparato reiterated that in the future Alfa Romeo will play a fundamental role for the group Stellantis. In addition, the number one of the car manufacturer of Biscione has also confirmed that from 2027 the Milanese brand will focus almost only on electric cars even if it has yet to be specified in which markets this will take place in that year and in which they are at a later time.

Learned confirmed that the first electric car will be launched in 2024. The number one of Alfa Romeo he said that as well as about electricity the Biscione brand will continue to focus on sportsmanship and its great emotional potential.

Its future cars, in short, will continue to thrill customers while preventing electrification from making the brand lose its appeal as many fear. Learned he would also have reiterated that in the future not only SUVs and compact sedans but also sports cars will characterize the range of the Italian house. GTV and Duetto should be in pole position. In short, pending the industrial plan at the beginning of 2022, what will be the future of Alfa Romeo. We will therefore see what else will leak in the coming days.

