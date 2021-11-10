Tech

Alfa Romeo: Mini in the Biscione’s viewfinder

In the same interview where the number one of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, confirmed the arrival of a B-SUV that will probably be called Brenner, the head of the Milanese brand also said other very important things. One of these is that the Biscione will try to seriously challenge Mini in the coming years. The British brand that is part of the BMW group said it will launch a compact SUV in the future. This model will be a direct opponent of the future Alfa Romeo Brenner.

Mini will become Alfa Romeo’s direct competitor in the next few years

Like the English brand Alfa Romeo he thinks that in the B segment it will also be possible to create premium models in the future. This is exactly what the Biscione wants to do with Alfa Romeo Brenner to challenge models of the caliber of the Mini SUV but also the Audi Q2 and the future Smart SUV. So the idea that the Milanese company will become a direct competitor of Mini, which until a few years ago was nothing short of unthinkable now seems to materialize in the future of the Italian car manufacturer that is part of the group. Stellantis.

Jean-Philippe Imparato did not say it clearly but in segments B and C of the market that are fundamental for the relaunch of the Biscione brand, other models could also arrive. We speak of heirs of MiTo and Juliet which could further enrich the range of the historic Milanese brand called to increase its sales and not just a little in order to finally be able to relaunch and think about bringing to the market even more sporty and niche models. We will therefore see in this regard what other news will arrive in the coming weeks from the Milanese brand.

Alfa Romeo Brenner
Biscione number one Jean-Philippe Imparato said that with Alfa Romeo Brenner and also other models the Milanese house will try to compete with Mini

