Alfa Romeo news: a new maxi suv on the horizon? [FOTO]

Between 2022 and 2026 Alfa Romeo is expected with an important novelty every year. If in 2022 the arrival of the Tonal and in 2023 a segment B crossover, whose name should be Palade, then there is some uncertainty. Three other models are certain in the years 2024, 2025 and 2026, which will have a range highly devoted to electric versions. Of these we do not yet know precisely their characteristics.

However, the arrivals of the new one appear probable Juliet and the second generations of Stelvio and Giulia. Having said that, then, there will still be years in which the Casa del Biscione will have to relaunch itself by aiming to propose further innovations. To actually become competitors of premium brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes there is a need to have a range of at least a dozen models on the list.

That said, by the end of the decade they could reacheven crossovers with a sporty line, a very high performance sports car and an E segment maxi SUV.

The images used in the article are gods render, unofficial, kindly granted by the designer Mirko Del Prete.

According to the Italian artist, the possible name of the maxi suv it could be Brenner. Or, being a model to be marketed on a global scale, with the US and China as main markets, the car could be called Pikes Peak, Montana, Colorado or in any case lean towards a name that could also appeal to the American people. We could also dust off mythical names of the past such as Alfetta or 166.

It matters little about the name. It will be important to understand the substance of this model. The new Alfa Romeo SUV could be born on the STLA Large platform and present itself as an opponent of models such as the BMW X5, the Audi Q7 or the Mercedes GLE. So length between 490 and 500 cm, ample space on board and the possibility of having a 7-seater version.

The new model of Alfa Romeo could see the light only with electric versions. Engines between 250 and 600 hp and batteries between 90 and 120 kWh. Autonomy that could go from 550 to 750 km. The price could start from around 70 thousand euros. We will keep you updated, awaiting confirmation from Stellantis.