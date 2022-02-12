Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio electric, open discussion – Auto World

Alfa Romeo has officially made its entrance in the era electrified with the debut of the new Tonale. The new SUV of the Biscione will lead the way in the process of expanding the brand’s range, which year after year will be enriched with new models: the goal is to present a new car every year between now and 2030. The Tonale compact SUV was the first: every year another one will follow, including the long-awaited B-SUV whose name is still unknown and which will be produced in Poland at the Tychy factory together with similar DS, Lancia and Fiat models.

“I confirm that this will be the case, we will launch a new model every year and all the new Alphas that will debut will be electrified “, confirmed Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo. The number one of the house of the Biscione then concentrated on the electric part of the range, explaining that the battery models of the brand will be characterized by some distinctive details, starting from the sound, the sensations while driving and above all from the handling, with the goal of keeping Alfa Romeo’s DNA intact. The house of the Biscione also sets the stakes in terms of volumes: as regards the mix of sales channels, the idea is to reach 45% on the front between fleets and rental, 45% on that of private customers and 10% for demonstration cars.

What future awaits the sportiest Alfa Romeo range, that is the one that includes the branded models quatrefoil? Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning tries to take stock of the situation: “In the product plan, there is an entire line of Quadrifoglio versions that will be evaluated on the basis of the spirit of the initials of the higher performance models. So much so that if it is not considered suitable for a model it will not be taken into consideration. As for a possible Alfa Romeo full electric sports car the discussion is open and nothing has been decided yet ”.