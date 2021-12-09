Alfa Romeo: special dedications to Kimi and Antonio – F1 Team – Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark the final appointment of the 2021 season and will be decisive for the assignment of the drivers and constructors world title. Among other reasons of interest, moreover, the Yas Marina race will represent the last race in Formula 1 of the two drivers of theAlfa Romeo, both destined for a different future: while Antonio Giovinazzi will continue his career in Formula E, after the lack of confirmation for the next championship, the speech is totally different for Kimi Raikkonen, at his last race before withdraw from competitions.

The Finn will thus leave the top flight after making his debut in 2001, exactly twenty years ago, managing in recent years to reach the top of the world in 2007, winning the title at the wheel of Ferrari. After two sabbatical years, taken in 2010 and 2011 to devote himself to rallies and NASCAR, Iceman he then returned to compete in the Circus, where he will reach 353 GPs disputed in Abu Dhabi with a total of 21 wins, 18 poles and 103 podiums conquered. To pay homage to Raikkonen’s long stay, the Swiss team will greet the 42-year-old Finn with a special dedication. On the occasion of the last round of the world championship, Alfa Romeo will take to the track with a message printed on the chassis: “Dear Kimi we will leave you alove now” (“Dear Kimi, now we leave you alone”). A phrase that recalls the famous reaction of the Finn via radio during the 2012 Abu Dhabi GP, when he replied annoyed to the indications of the Lotus-Renault pit wall with a “Just leave me alone, I know what I’m doing” (“Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing”). Before even facing the last weekend in F1, Raikkonen also expressed his opinion on the direct challenge between Verstappen and Hamilton, who are playing for the title in the United Arab Emirates: “Whoever has the most points should win – he has declared – but if I have to choose, then I say Red Bull, simply to change a little “.

For an iconic pilot who leaves the Circus permanently, there is another who is ready to pack his bags to embark on a new adventure: Antonio Giovinazzi. The only Italian representative on the track will in fact take leave of F1 at the end of this season to fly to Formula E, where the Dragon-Penske team will await him for the 2021-2022 championship. The Apulian, after making his debut in the top flight in 2017 with Sauber, returned to the Circus in 2019 again with the Swiss team, in the meantime renamed Alfa Romeo, remaining there until today. After 63 GPs disputed – including the next one in Abu Dhabi – and 23 points conquered, the team has prepared another dedication entirely for the 27-year-old from Martina Franca, with another message reported, in Italian, always on the chassis: “Thanks for everything, Antonio”.