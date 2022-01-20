Alfa Romeo Stelvio diesel – Il Sole 24 ORE

With the recent model year, the renewed Stelvio has evolved in three complementary aspects with respect to the engines, the technical solutions, the driving dynamics that evolve into a driving experience and the revised design. The quality of the interiors and on-board technology are now also on the same levels, thanks to the new Adas systems, autonomous driving that reaches level 2, the new infotainment system completely renovated and equipped with connected services, the man-machine interface redesigned. The car offers the new 7 “TFT screen in the center of the instrument panel as standard. The screen layout has been redesigned to accommodate more information in a rational way and to accommodate the parameters relating to autonomous driving technologies. The central display from 8.8 “evolves substantially, becoming a touchscreen and thanks to a completely new layout, optimized in graphics according to the logic of widgets, designed to interact intuitively with all the functions and customizable according to needs with a simple drag and drop. Each user can thus create their own homepage in which every feature of the car is an application. In detail, the Stelvio 2.2 Turbo Diesel At8 Rwd Business is 469 cm long, 190 cm wide, 163 cm high with a boot from 525 to 1,600 liters. In the 2.2 Turbo Diesel At8 Rwd Business version it costs 56,000 euros with a 2,143 cc diesel engine (Euro 6) capable of delivering a maximum power of 140 kW / 190 horsepower and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,750 rpm. Traction is rear. The tank has a capacity of 64 liters. CO2 emissions are 138 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h takes place in 7.6 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 210 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,660 kg.

To find out more, click on the price list