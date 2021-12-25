Alfa Romeo, the Christmas surprise for all fans

Just on Christmas Eve, the Italian house we all love sends us an unexpected gift: let’s just say that 2022 will be a very, very special year …

If there is a house that we all follow with the utmost interest, anxiously awaiting the announcement of a new car, this is Alfa Romeo that in the course of 2021 prepared us for the arrival of a new car. No, we are not talking about a sports coupe.

During the year we had a lot of good news for the Alfisti, including a tuning for the Giulia 700 horsepower which cannot fail to impress any motoring enthusiast of the beautiful country. But what has appeared on YouTube in the last few hours may be the most exciting announcement of the year.

In fact, with an excellent marketing move, the Biscione kept us on the edge until the end. And here it is, the surprise under the tree branded Alfa Romeo that has so impressed us, contained in a video that acts as a trailer for the arrival of the brand’s next car.

The video announcing the twin …

The most avid Alfists have been waiting for the Tonale, cousin of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, all year round. For the uninitiated, this car will be an SUV that is will work alongside the Stelvio on the market, giving a sporty alternative to the much appreciated vehicle of the house.

Of the Tonale many photos have been released, during 2021, some fake others real that give us hope for this new crossover. The video trailer published by Alfa less than 10 hours ago however, it confirms the good things seen this year: the car is really on the way!

The images of the video are not too clear they reveal so much about the car but they are the confirmation that we all expected: the SUV is coming and Alfa Romeo is preparing for a 2022 with all the trimmings, just like the entire Fiat Group that has already spoken. of “exciting news” for this year … but for now, we leave you with the trailer of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

