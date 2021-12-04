Alfa Romeo: the continuous launch of new single road cars

According to Jean-Philippe Learned for the relaunch of Alfa Romeo there is only one way: the continuous launch of new models. The CEO of the Milanese carmaker confirmed that every year for many years we will see a new car make its entry into the Alfa brand’s range. We will start next year with the SUV Tonale, whose debut was moved by Imparato himself to fix some things, and then it will continue in 2023 with the other compact SUV Brenner.

Learned confirms that what happened in the past with Alfa Romeo that to launch a car he let pass 4 or 5 years it will not happen again. Now there are the means, there are the technologies, there are the platforms. Il Biscione is spoiled for choice. The Frenchman confirmed that a stable and consistent policy is the most important thing to improve the health of theAlfa Romeo.

Constant monitoring of the quality of the cars and reconciliation of the expectations of the brand’s enthusiasts with the maintenance of the company’s profitability are the key elements of the future plan of the Biscione. “Every year we will show an interesting product. Planning for the future of the brand is crucial. I have already moved on to the second phase. “

As part of the group Stellantis, according to Imparato Alfa Romeo doesn’t have to sell millions of cars a year, but has to earn a living. The CEO said he is not only aiming to make volumes but must guarantee profits to a level that allows the brand to grow further.

To this end he will refer to the fantastic story of Alfa Romeo returning to work with past partners. “I am referring to Zagato, Pininfarina and others. Together, we will build unique cars in small series and write a new history on Alfa Romeo. “

However, Imparato specified that before making his dreams come true, as he too claims to be a “Alfista”, it must stabilize the financial situation of the company. The CEO says he is ready to implement this plan step by step.

So first you will have to complete the basic work, only then will there be time to dream. The CEO of the Biscione also confirmed that he will use the sporting links of Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 to launch some special cars on the market with Sauber and Orlen.

