Alfa Romeo: the disillusioned will change their minds

Right now under the articles and news related to the brand Alfa Romeo there is much disillusionment. The comments of most of the ‘alleged’ fans of the Biscione brand are of a very negative tenor. You read things like now “Alfa Romeo it’s over “,” since the brand was bought by Fiat the real Biscione no longer exists “etc.

Alfa Romeo: many criticisms but the Biscione fans will change their minds

With Stellantis things have worsened further, the future cars of the Milanese house are defined as rebranded Peugeot and when the presentation dates of the new models are announced, teasing about the actual arrival year of the models is on the agenda.

For heaven’s sake, these are certainly understandable reactions. In the past few decades before with Sergio Marchionne, then with Mike Manley and now with Stellantis the announcements have been wasted but the facts so far have been very few. Even the postponement of the debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale, which at first was supposed to debut in 2021, certainly did not help improve the climate among the Biscione fans.

But in reality the Stellantis group has really good intentions towards Alfa Romeo. It is no coincidence that Carlos Tavares has chosen precisely Jean-Philippe Learned as the new number one of the Milanese house. The French manager of Italian descent is a man of whom Tavares has the utmost confidence. This is just the first clue that Stellantis is serious with the relaunch of the Milanese brand.

It has also been said that in the next few years the Alfa Romeo range it will be enriched with numerous new models. SUVs and cars will arrive in popular segments as this serves to improve the sales of the Biscione house which at the moment are reduced to an all-time low. But then later models will arrive that will thrill even the most recalcitrant among fans of the premium automaker. An anticipation was given by the same Imparato he spoke of Duet and GTV, but we anticipate that there will also be other surprises.

In short, in the next few years there will be a lot to talk about and many news that will surely please those who really love this brand. Even the inevitable switch to electric is arousing not a few discontent among enthusiasts who talk about future electric cars calling them “vacuum cleaners”.

But Learned has already assured in this regard that future cars of Alfa Romeo will continue to thrill those who get behind the wheel and guarantee high-level performance and great driving fluidity, all elements that are part of the DNA of the Italian car manufacturer. In short, it is false to say that the next Alfa Romeo cars will be such only for the design, but indeed the possibilities that even the most critical will change their mind are certainly many. We will talk about it in a few years ..