Alfa Romeo: the model that is not talked about but that will arrive

It is known that not all cars are particularly popular with fans of a particular car manufacturer. If we think of Alfa Romeo car enthusiasts and above all the numerous Alfa fans are attracted to sports cars or particularly sinuous sedans. Much less like the SUV even if in the end they are currently the cars that are sold the most globally in the auto market.

Alfa Romeo: here is one of the models that could arrive between now and 2030

Precisely for this reason, even when referring to indiscretions, if rumors swarm for some cars the same cannot be said of other vehicles. Lately speaking of Alfa Romeo all we do is talk about the possible returns of Giulietta and MiTo, of the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, of the imminent debut of Tonale and of the one near Brennero.

There is also a lot of talk about the possible arrival in the future of cars that make Biscione fans dream like new Alfetta, GTV and Duetto which, however, we will not see before 2027.

A car that is practically never talked about but that we will most likely see between now and 2030 is a new large SUV which would be placed above Stelvio in the range of the Alfa car manufacturer.

Of this model that would not come sooner anyway of 2027 or 2028 it is said that it could also be proposed in a 7-seater version with 3 rows of seats. If so, it would be the first model ever with these characteristics in the history of Alfa Romeo.

A model of this type that we show you here in the form of a render would be perfect for the relaunch of Alfa Romeo globally. In fact it would be the ideal vehicle like a future Alfetta flagship to act as an authentic picklock and unhinge those markets that at the moment are not very accessible for the historic Milanese brand.

The reference obviously goes to such markets Middle East, North America and China where Alfa Romeo is practically irrelevant at the moment.

Being regarded by the Stellantis group as its only global premium brand unlike Lancia and DS Automobiles which will aim above all at Europe, this is certainly a serious shortcoming for the Biscione.

Just think of what is happening with Jeep which recently launched in the USA Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The future maxi SUV of Alfa Romeo would be placed in that market segment by offering American, Chinese and Middle Eastern customers of Stellantis a new option to bet on.

It is logical to assume that if a car of this type really were to peep into the range of the Milanese car manufacturer, it would be a luxurious car with impressive dimensions.

However, an SUV of this size, we are talking about over 5 meters, would hardly find space in the Alfa Romeo range in Europe. It would not be ideal for narrow European city streets but perfect for driving in countries where size still matters.

Obviously the car would be equipped with autonomous driving of level 3 which will make its debut in Alfa Romeo from 2024 and would also arrive on the market only and only in fully electric variants. We will therefore see if confirmation will arrive in the coming years that a similar model will be made.

