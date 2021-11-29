Tech

Alfa Romeo: the transformation starts in a few months

There are only a few months left until the transformation of Alfa Romeo. With the debut of the Tonale SUV, a new era opens up for the Alfa car manufacturer. The historic Milanese brand has serious intentions as stated by the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned. The head of the Italian brand made it clear that the Biscione must change pace.

The transformation of Alfa Romeo starts with the launch of Tonale

How will the future business plan of Stellantis, that of Alfa Romeo will be a real revolution. It is not just a matter of launching new cars but of changing the approach with customers by enhancing the product more and bringing back some elements of the tradition and DNA of the Italian house that in recent years have perhaps been watered down a bit.

In short, what Stellantis wants to do is make its brand a real premium brand. Cars like Tonale and Brennero which will arrive in 2022 and in 2023 will give us a first taste of what will happen with the new Alfa Romeo course. Jean-Philippe Learned.

Alfa Romeo: the start of the new era for the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer is just a short distance away, which will be transformed for the better

Inevitably, of course, electric cars will also forcefully enter this Alfa Romeo revolution. Since 2027 the Milanese company will only launch electric cars on the market and here the Biscione plays a very delicate challenge.

Indeed the premium company of Stellantis he will have to convince his customers that his future electric cars will also give the same emotions and sensations that have always characterized the Alfa Romeo cars.

If Alfa Romeo manages not to distort its DNA then surely its relaunch will be one of the first challenges to be won by the Stellantis group and its number one. Carlos Tavares. Finally, it will obviously be necessary to bring cars with a global character to the market that can do well in Europe as well as in China or the United States.

