Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022: engines, prices, features, debut

The debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale. The SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer will be unveiled on February 8th. Meanwhile, rumors continue to leak about the future model of the historic Milanese brand. As for the range of engines, we know that there will be a 1.6-liter turbodiesel version which will develop around 130 hp. It is also rumored that in the range there will be a petrol option with 130 and 180 horsepower versions.

The latest rumor about the Alfa Romeo Tonale engine range

Also according to rumors, the top-of-the-range version will be a plug-in hybrid with a power of 250 – 260 horsepower. In the last few hours, however, another rumor has leaked. This speaks of the presence of the 2 liter turbo petrol engine present in the Giulia and Stelvio ranges. This engine in the two cars reaches 280 horsepower but in the Alfa Romeo Tonale it should have less power. This is because of the strict emission standards. It is therefore said that the power of this engine should not exceed 240 horsepower.

Obviously at the moment these are mere indiscretions and therefore we do not know if all the engines we have mentioned will really become part of the Alfa Romeo Tonale range. However, they are now missing just over 48 hours before the debut of the SUV. Very soon numerous details of this model that have remained secret until now will be revealed.

So all that remains is to wait and see what will happen in two days. We remind you that the presentation can be followed in live streaming on the web. Production of the model is expected to begin next month Pomigliano while sales will open on June 4th. Only then will we know the price list of the SUV of the Alfa company even if some anticipation is already possible on 8 February.