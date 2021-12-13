Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022: new entries on the engine range

As we know 2022 will be the year of Alfa Romeo Tonale. the SUV could debut by the end of the first quarter of next year. However, we are still waiting for official news that will tell us the exact day of this important debut.

In the meantime, new rumors continue to emerge about the range of the future C-segment SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer. Voices from the Poland reveal new details on what should be the future range of engines of the new model of the historic Milanese brand.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: new rumors about engines come from Poland

Second Autoblog Poland at the base of the range of engines of the future Alfa Romeo Tonale, there will be a diesel engine with a capacity of 1.6 liters. This engine will be capable of producing 130 hp. Beyond that, gasoline-powered, and obviously supercharged, versions will produce 130 or 160 horsepower, with the most powerful of these accompanied by a lightweight hybrid transmission.

At the top of the model range of Alfa Romeo there will be a plug-in hybrid version, which would derive from the one already present in the Jeep models, which will be accompanied by the presence of an electric motor on the rear axle.

The combined power of this unit will be 240 hp. In terms of size, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be 4,528 mm long, with the width and height reaching 1,835 and 1,604 mm respectively.

Finally, it should be remembered that Jean-Philippe Learned announced that Alfa Romeo will present a new model every year until 2026, and that from 2027 every new Alfa Romeo model will be fully electric. This means that even the Alfa Romeo Tonale will at that point be sold only and only in the fully electric version.

We will therefore see what other news will leak about this model in view of its debut which should take place by the end of next March. Finally, we remind you that Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the new entry level of the range of the Milanese house awaiting the arrival in 2023 of Alfa Romeo Brenner.

Together, these two new SUVs should guarantee Alfa Romeo a strong relaunch on the European car market and beyond. Thanks to them, in fact, the sales of the Milanese house should soar with substantial slices of the market that will be earned by the premium brand of Stellantis.

