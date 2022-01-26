Alfa Romeo Tonale: 3 questions and 3 answers on the new compact SUV

Only a few days to go until the official presentation of the new C-Suv del Biscione, which promises to make the hearts of enthusiasts beat faster with a compact sport utility with unmistakably Alfa characteristics

There is no need to go around it or deny it: Alfa Romeo Tonale is one of the most awaited cars of 2022, as well as one of the longest awaited cars. The original concept of Alfa Romeo’s first compact SUV was presented at the beginning of March 2019 but, since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridges. Not only because, since then, a pandemic has broken out that has also disrupted the auto industry, but also because in the meantime the industry itself has changed, with the birth of Stellantis from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups. What hasn’t changed at all, however, is the importance that this new Alfa Romeo model will have in the range of the historic brand and in the hearts of its historic fans: it will be Alfa’s first C-Suv and it will be the brand’s first electrified model.

ALFA TONALE: WHEN IT COMES OUT – The news had been circulating in the corridors for several days, but it was not yet official. Now it is: Alfa Romeo will unveil the new Tonale compact SUV on February 8, 2022, at 3:00 pm, and the world premiere will be streamed live on the Alfa Romeo website. The name chosen for the event is significant: “The Metamorphosis“In an official tweet, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato was more than explicit: the metamorphosis we are talking about is that which concerns the entire brand, not just the new model that will arrive in dealerships in June.

ALFA TONALE: HOW IT WILL BE – Shapes and dimensions of the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be similar, but probably not identical, to those of the 2019 concept. We are certainly talking about a C-segment SUV, therefore with a length of around 4.5 meters and, most likely, a rather low overall height (something already seen on the older sister Stelvio), to accentuate the sporty line that is required of an Alfa Romeo. On December 31, 2021, the Arese company wished for a good 2022 in advance by publishing a video teaser of the Tonale, in which it showed one of the two rear light clusters, composed of three separate elements but with a luminous strip that continues towards the center of the car and, probably, is interrupted only by the Biscione coat of arms. This detail is identical to that seen in the 2019 concept and is also confirmed in the very few frames that announce the online event on Tuesday 8 February.

ELECTRIC – Nothing for sure, except that there will be at least an electrified version, regarding the engines of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. In the 2019 Tonale Concept the mouth of the Biscione became an electric plug, a clear sign of the arrival of a plug-in engine. It is not at all excluded that the production Tonale will have a hybrid version on plug 4×4 with electric motor and rear-wheel drive combined with a thermal engine and front-wheel drive. A similar solution, to understand, to that adopted on the Jeep Compass 4xe with a 1.3-liter T4 petrol front engine and 130 or 180 Hp power, combined with the 60 Hp electric rear for a total power of 190 or 240 Hp. On the other hand, a solution of this kind, if well calibrated from the point of view of electronics, could satisfy the heart of the alphist, as much as his right foot, without exceeding too much in CO2 emissions and at the same time allowing to travel a fifty kilometers with zero emissions.

ALFA TONALE: WHERE IT IS PRODUCED – One of the few true certainties about Alfa’s new compact SUV is where it is produced: the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be produced in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Campania, undergoing renovations for 1 billion as early as summer 2020. In October last year Imparato, at the end of a meeting with the Italian dealers, clearly explained the strategy: “It will be built to order for at least 80%: we will produce the cars only if we have the final customer”. Such a strategy, explained the CEO of Alfa Romeo, will avoid waste and eliminate stocks, something that even the dealers can only appreciate. However, this does not mean that we will have to wait a long time between the purchase and delivery of the new Italian compact SUV: “No car must stay more than 90 days in the parking lots”.

